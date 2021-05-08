News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Labour's Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral election

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:04 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 11:11 PM May 8, 2021
Sadiq Khan after unveiling a new campaign advert on the South Bank, London, while on the campaign tr

London mayor Sadiq Khan - Credit: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Labour's Sadiq Khan has secured another term as mayor of London, following a contest which saw the Conservatives narrow the gap.

The election, involving 20 candidates, was at times closer than many commentators anticipated, with constituencies seeing Mr Khan and Tory candidate Shaun Bailey neck and neck.

Mr Khan took 1,206,034 votes after second preferences were taken into account, compared to Mr Bailey at 977,601.

One of the final constituencies counted was Barnet & Camden, where Mr Khan won 67,610 (39 per cent) first preference votes, closely followed by Mr Bailey with 65,822 (38pc).

In Brent & Harrow Mr Bailey received 40pc of votes, and Mr Khan 38pc.

You may also want to watch:

In Havering & Redbridge, the Conservatives received a majority, with 51pc, compared to Labour's 29pc.

In the North East constituency – Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest – Mr Khan won with 52pc, compared to Mr Bailey's 21pc.


Most Read

  1. 1 One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing
  2. 2 'Beyond annoying' - New traffic measure coming to Hornchurch junction
  3. 3 Election 2021: Live Havering and Redbridge London Assembly updates
  1. 4 Romford woman through to Ms Great Britain 2021 final
  2. 5 Man in hospital after falling 'from height' in Romford
  3. 6 The Romfood Review: A bit of the East End in Essex
  4. 7 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
  5. 8 Brentwood church rave: More than 130 images released in appeal
  6. 9 'Traumatised' families mourn horses killed in Upminster stables fire
  7. 10 Horses die after Upminster stables blaze
Elections
Local Elections 2021
London
Romford News
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Image of passenger commercial aircraft taken from below, showing the airplane from the bottom side i

Coronavirus | Video

12 countries announced on travel green list from May 17

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson in Romford

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
'Harmony Grass', the British pop group that changed it's name from 'Tony Rivers and the Castaways',

Heritage | Opinion

Heritage: The bands which got Hornchurch bopping in the swinging 60s

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
Steven Ifield, 52, of Park Lane, Hornchurch points an imitation gun (right) at bank staff during a 2019 raid

Courts

Jailed: Armed robber who targeted banks and Post Office

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus