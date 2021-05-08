Labour's Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral election

Published: 11:04 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 11:11 PM May 8, 2021

Labour's Sadiq Khan has secured another term as mayor of London, following a contest which saw the Conservatives narrow the gap.

The election, involving 20 candidates, was at times closer than many commentators anticipated, with constituencies seeing Mr Khan and Tory candidate Shaun Bailey neck and neck.

Mr Khan took 1,206,034 votes after second preferences were taken into account, compared to Mr Bailey at 977,601.

One of the final constituencies counted was Barnet & Camden, where Mr Khan won 67,610 (39 per cent) first preference votes, closely followed by Mr Bailey with 65,822 (38pc).

In Brent & Harrow Mr Bailey received 40pc of votes, and Mr Khan 38pc.

In Havering & Redbridge, the Conservatives received a majority, with 51pc, compared to Labour's 29pc.

In the North East constituency – Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest – Mr Khan won with 52pc, compared to Mr Bailey's 21pc.



