Romford restaurateur named ‘local community hero’ at House of Lords

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021

From left to right: Tandoori Lounge owner Sukh Uppal and his wife Honey and Kushi owner, Sharif Uddin. - Credit: Avocado Media

The owner of a chain of Indian restaurants and takeaways in Romford and Essex has been recognised for his charitable works and overcoming personal adversity.

Sharif Uddin, who runs Kushi, received a local community hero award during a House of Lords ceremony on September 7.

The 37-year-old's restaurants donated more than 15,000 meals to NHS frontline staff, keyworkers, the elderly and the vulnerable throughout lockdown.

Shortly after opening Kushi in Gidea Park, in 2016 Sharif spent three years in hospital and underwent 28 operations for complex ulcerative colitis issues.

Arranged by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), the event was hosted by Lord Sheikh and also saw Kushi chefs, Kamrul Hoque and Humayun Rashid, presented with their Asian and Oriental Chef awards.

Sharif spoke of his accolade: “It’s important to help out the less fortunate – and we work closely with local schools, hosting many fundraising dinners for PTFAs, as I’m a fundamental believer in the power of education.”

Presenting the Community Hero Award, ACF chairman Yawar Khan said Sharif's charity works stood out.

Sharif "thoroughly deserves this award for such perseverance, resilience, innovation and generosity in the face of such personal adversity,” said Yawar.

This comes after Kushi was named best Asian group restaurant at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2021.











