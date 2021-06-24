News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:04 PM June 24, 2021   
 Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was the overall runner-up for the award. 

Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was the overall runner-up for the award. - Credit: Avocado Media

A head chef from a Romford Indian restaurant has been named as Best Indian Chef in his region at a national awards ceremony.  

The Asian and Oriental Chef Awards took place on June 21 and the live cook-off saw eight professional chefs competing to be crowned the winner. 

Missing out on being named the overall winner, but triumphing in the regional section, Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was named Best Indian Chef 2021 in the London Suburbs and was the overall runner-up in the competition.  

Another Kushi chef from its Grays branch also won an award - Humayun Rashid was named the Best Indian Chef 2021 in the Essex region. 

A presentation hosted by Lord Sheikh at the House of Lords has been postponed from July 5 to September 7, due to lockdown restrictions.  

The awards, which are run by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) and sponsored by Just Eat, represents all Asian cuisines from Indian to Singaporean. 

You may also want to watch:

Asian Catering Federation chairman and event organiser Yawar Khan said: “The pandemic has been devastating for the hospitality industry, but more forward-thinking chefs used their enforced lockdown to considerable effect, experimenting with different ingredients and taste fusions.  

"The results have greatly impressed the judges."


Most Read

  1. 1 Market Place development plans given go-ahead
  2. 2 Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics coming to Havering
  3. 3 Harold Hill man convicted after robbing four pensioners at ATM
  1. 4 Romford independent ethical designer to debut at town's market
  2. 5 Documentary charts listed Romford skatepark's ties to community
  3. 6 Upminster Halifax set to close
  4. 7 Plans submitted to demolish pool and erect new school building in Rainham
  5. 8 Romford pupils interviewed live on Sky Sports Euros show
  6. 9 Six Caribbean businesses to support in Romford
  7. 10 Brexit Poll: Five years on, would you vote the same way again?
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic (right) on the Westbound M40 approaching the Handy Cross roundabout. Severe traffic jams are

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Andrius Stanelka (l) and Karolis Stanevicius (r)

Rainham gang members jailed for stealing 'over 130' vehicles

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
1,380 homes to be built on Romford estate

Planning and Development

Plans for 1,380 homes on Waterloo Estate granted after tight vote

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Jacko and Babe

Obituary

Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus