Romford MP leads cross-party letter calling for extension to Ukrainian refugee visa scheme 



Ben Lynch

Published: 4:30 PM April 6, 2022
People take part during a solidarity march in London for Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. Pi

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford, has led a group of cross-party MPs and peers in partnering up with Universities UK and calling for an extension to the Ukraine visa scheme for students and academics - Credit: PA

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has led the charge in calling for the government to extend a Ukrainian refugee visa scheme for students and academics. 

A cross-party group of 140 MPs and peers led by Mr Rosindell have teamed up with Universities UK and sent a letter to the home secretary requesting the extension to the scheme. 

The letter, the signatories of which include MPs David Davis (Con), Rosie Duffield (Lab) and Layla Moran (Lib Dems), states the UK should be “offering a platform” to Ukrainian scholars, journalists and activists. 



Romford MP Andrew Rosindell - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

It adds student visas should be issued alongside education providers, and financial support made available to displaced academics. 

Mr Rosindell told this paper the fact it is a cross-party letter "shows the scheme is a moral, not a political issue”. 

He added bordering countries cannot take in every Ukrainian refugee, and the UK must show support for those fleeing.

"Especially those with family in the UK, who can fluently speak English and those who have important studies and research projects which can be supported by our universities and institutions.” 

Read more: Romford and Rainham MPs' views on Russian invasion of Ukraine




