Romford and Rainham MPs' views on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Andrew Rosindell (top) and Jon Cruddas (bottom) have supported sanctions on Russia after their invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

The MPs for Romford and Rainham have condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds have been killed and more than half a million have fled since troops entered the country last week.

Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford, said the Ukrainians were “suffering for their courage” and said the invasion was an attack on “Western values and on democracy and on international law”.

The MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, described the attack as “unprovoked and unjustified” and a “grave breach of international law”.

Both men agreed that tough sanctions should be placed on president Vladimir Putin’s regime and Mr Rosindell encouraged an embargo on Russian oil and gas.

He added that the UK had a duty as “firm defenders of freedom” to provide weaponry to the Ukrainian military.

Mr Cruddas, a Labour MP, said it was “vital” that NATO allies “work in a coordinated and unified way to deliver the severest possible consequences for the Putin regime”.