Inquest: Father shot by police had air rifle 'powerful enough to kill'

Published: 11:58 AM June 3, 2021





The inquest of a Romford father shot dead by police has heard the unloaded air rifle he was holding was powerful enough to kill.

Richard Cottier, 41, of Collier Row, was shot twice by police in the early hours of April 9, 2018 – once in the left arm and once in the back – after calling 999 himself.

The jury at Barking Town Hall were previously told his partner of 23 years, Melissa Cottier, had assured police responding to the incident that the gun was “fake” and not loaded.

However, on June 2 as part of a three-week inquest into the incident, Robert Griffiths - a forensic scientist who previously worked for the Metropolitan Police for over a decade - gave evidence that it could have been lethal if loaded.

You may also want to watch:

He told the court: “Even in it’s in a modified state, I’m satisfied that this weapon is capable of killing people. In my opinion, this is a genuine firearm, in law and in reality.

“The weapon was cocked but had not been loaded. However, just by looking at a weapon, you can’t tell whether it’s loaded or what condition it’s in."

Witnesses described Mr Cottier shooting the air rifle at the floor, although one remarked that he was “not sure if it discharged anything”.

Mr Griffiths said: “What’s described by the two witnesses could be the sound of the weapon being fired without a projectile.

“It’s possible, if you are familiar with the two sounds, to distinguish (between a loaded and unloaded air rifle being shot). However, to someone unfamiliar, I do not think they would.”

The inquest today also heard evidence from a number of police officers who responded to the incident and who all gave their evidence anonymously.

One officer, in a statement read to the court, described arriving at the scene after the shooting to find an officer “calm and collected”, adding he “asked for an evidence bag” for his gloves.

Mr Cottier was shot at around 4.45am and pronounced dead at the scene at 5.17am.

The inquest continues.

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.

More on the Richard Cottier inquest

Collier Row father shot by police had 'fake gun', inquest hears

Records of calls in Romford police shooting were 'wrong', inquest hears

Witness denies comments in police statement at Romford Shooting inquest

Senior officer not told gun might be fake, Romford shooting inquest hears

Officer was 'wrongly told' Romford father threatened family, inquest hears

Romford shooting officer: 'I honestly believed I was going to be killed'

Forensic pathologist testifies at inquest of father shot by police