Collier Row father shot by police had 'fake gun', inquest hears

Published: 8:00 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 8:44 PM May 24, 2021

An inquest has begun into the death of Richard Cottier, who was shot dead by police in Collier Row in 2018. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Police shot a man dead in Romford after assuring his partner that they would not, an inquest has heard.

Jurors were sworn in on Monday, May 24, at Barking Town Hall, for a three-week inquest into the death of 41-year-old Richard Cottier from Collier Row.

Mr Cottier was shot on Monday, April 9, 2018, after allegedly pointing a gun at police.

Melissa Cottier, his partner of 23 years, has previously said she believed he had been suffering mental health issues.

A police officer told the inquest Mr Cottier had been classed as “emotionally or mentally distressed”.

Mrs Cottier, the first witness, testified that the gun Mr Cottier had been carrying was not real.

In her witness statement, she said it was an “air rifle” and he did not have any pellets for it - “so not only wasn’t it a real gun, it couldn’t do anything”.

Jurors were played a 35-minute telephone call between Mrs Cottier and PC Matthew Bishop, in which she repeatedly told him the firearm was "fake".

"You're not going to kill my husband?" she asked.

"No, of course we're not," he replied.

“I was only hoping for the best possible outcome for all parties,” PC Bishop explained.

Mrs Cottier said in her statement: “They didn’t have to shoot him and they certainly didn’t have to shoot to kill.”

Mental State

Mr Cottier suffered "bouts of depression," Mrs Cottier told the court - but never sought medical help.

"He was quite a proud man," she explained.

Aside from his depression, she said, he was "a big kid".

"He was happiest when he was at home with his kids and me," she said.

Richard Cottier was described by partner Melissa as 'a big kid'. Photo: Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mrs Cottier testified that Mr Cottier had been a miner for 20 years but had become unemployed 10 months before his death.

"He loved his job," she said, adding that she felt his unemployment "added a little bit to the depression".

In early 2018, Mr Cottier's father died.

"He couldn't bring himself to attend his funeral, so that made him worse because he wished he had,” said Mrs Cottier. “That impacted on him."

However, she had thought he was “getting better”, as he was “in the process of opening a boxing gym with his brother”.

April 9, 2018

On April 8, 2018, the family had celebrated the birthday of Mr Cottier’s son.

But, Mrs Cottier said, he was "quite low that day... Richard didn’t feel up to coming downstairs to sit with family or anything”.

After relatives had left, Mr Cottier went out and bought a bottle of Southern Comfort, she added.

Coroner Nadia Persaud told the court that Mr Cottier had called the police in the early hours of April 9, 2018.

"He reported that he had taken an overdose, that he had a gun and that he would shoot the police if they turned up to the house," she said.

Mr Cottier's call to the police was played to the jurors.

"I'm not coming out peacefully," he said, adding that he had been drinking and he wanted the police to shoot him.

Melissa Cottier was the first witness to testify at her partner Richard's inquest. Photo: Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mrs Cottier repeatedly told police Mr Cottier’s gun was “fake” and said it had no bullets in it.

She said she believed Mr Cottier’s behaviour was “a cry for help”.

In the background, PC Bishop said he heard Mr Cottier say he was going to shoot police.

Mrs Cottier replied: "It's not real. How can you shoot someone with a gun that's not real?"

But, PC Bishop said: “I asked her how she knew the gun was fake. She told me she didn’t know, but it was.”

He added: “At no point in the conversation can she tell me why it’s a fake gun.”

Richard Cottier had been a miner for 20 years, said partner Melissa, but had been unemployed for 10 months at the time of his death. Photo: Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Fatal Shots

At around 4.40am, three firearms officers were sent to a petrol station in Collier Row Road, a short distance from Mr Cottier’s home.

At that time, said Mrs Persaud, their priority was to "protect members of the public and petrol station staff".

"Mr Cottier walked towards the officers," she said. "The officers shouted at him to put the gun down. Mr Cottier raised his gun and appears to have pointed it directly at one of the officers."

Mrs Persaud said two shots were discharged, each by a different officer.

Mr Cottier was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.17am.

Jurors were told key questions included whether Mr Cottier “intended to bring about his death” and whether there was an “alternative, less lethal option reasonably available to the officers”.

“I don’t think he wanted to die that night,” Mrs Cottier told jurors. “I think everything escalated and he was kind of backed into a corner... I think everything happened so fast and he didn’t know what to do in the petrol station.

"I don’t think he envisaged what was going to happen.”

The inquest continues.