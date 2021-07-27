Reward offered to help find iconic Noak Hill Laurel and Hardy statues

Published: 11:18 AM July 27, 2021

A £5,000 reward has been offered for the safe return of the Laurel and Hardy statues which were stolen last week from outside the home of Peter Elliott.

A £5,000 reward is on offer to the person who helps bring home two beloved statues of Laurel and Hardy.

The six-feet statues belong to Peter Elliott and Lesley Haylett and are considered part of the Noak Hill furniture.

Lesley told the Recorder: "They were stolen last Thursday (July 22) in the early hours of the morning I think. My kids are devastated, my grandkids too. We just want them back."

The theft took place two days after Peter had returned to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

"We had to tell him. He's got so many friends that he was always going to find out," said Lesley.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the statues have been stolen from their Noak Hill home.

They were snatched in 2015, only to be returned again three years later.

Lesley is praying that they find their way back again this time, having had the statues for more than two decades.

She was overwhelmed when Dean Floyd - who runs the Chigwell Group construction company - messaged her on Sunday night to say he was willing to put up a reward for their safe return.

If Lesley was overwhelmed by the gesture, she was blown away by the amount on offer.

"Dean has always supported us, it's unbelievable what he does," praised Lesley.

The reward is being offered on behalf of his company, with Dean only too happy to help this "Havering star".

“I just think that it is a shame that this happened to someone like Lesley, who gives her heart and soul to everything she does. I think it would be nice to get them back," said Dean.

He hopes the reward prompts someone to come forward, fearing that "just £500 or £1,000" would not have been enough.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, or contact Lesley via Facebook.