Rainham MP calls meeting to prevent future flooding

Published: 6:31 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM February 1, 2021

MP for Rainham Jon Cruddas has called a meeting with authorities in a bid to prevent future flooding in the area.

Flooding in Rainham and South Hornchurch was an ongoing issue throughout last year, and Mr Cruddas says just this morning he has had residents of Eastwood Drive, Rainham call in with flooding concerns, as the winter rain continues.

He says Brookway, South Hall Drive and nearby roads have also had flood water enter their homes, causing damage to property, lasting disruption and distress to families.

He has called Thames Water, Havering Council, the Environment Agency and Network Rail together for a private Zoom meeting on March 8 to draw up an action plan to prevent future floods.

The cause of the floods is not clear, but could be caused by a number of issues.

A South Hornchurch garden in January - Credit: Lesley Saint

Blocked gullies in the roads, where the responsibility is between the council and Thames Water, could be one cause, as well as overflowing streams and ditches, where the responsibility is between Environment Agency, Thames Water and Network Rail in some cases, where Network Rail owns the land.

He says his intention is then to follow up this initial session with regular meetings to make sure they implement the action plan.

Mr Cruddas said: “Based on comments from the affected residents and my own observations it seems that there are various problems that are causing the floods and each of the organisations I am calling to the meeting have a part to play in solving these problems.

"My intention at the meeting is to get agreement to produce that plan and then I will be making sure it is put in place to protect the people of Rainham.”

"Unless they co-operate and plan in a co-ordinated way, the flood problem for Rainham residents will not go away."