Havering parks and gardens five feet under water as rivers burst their banks
- Credit: Toni Spellacey
Constant heavy rainfall has flooded gardens and parks across Havering, with some up to five feet under water.
The River Ingrebourne burst its banks in Beauly Way, Hacton, earlier this afternoon.
One resident said: "This has been the second third time in a short space of time that I have seen flooding like this a couple of times since living here.
"The waters usually recede quickly when the rain stops."
Another resident, walking through Upminster Golf Club, said the water was at least five feet deep despite normally being a "tiny little stream."
London Fire Brigade said it supplied sandbags for bungalows and houses in Beauly Way, where there was approximately half a foot of water encroaching on buildings.
People in Carlton Road, Romford, and St Mary’s Lane, Upminster, also reported flooding to a depth of around eight inches with residents concerned water could enter their homes.
The council is aware of further flooding in Cross Road, Collier Row, Clay Tye in Upminster, Campion School, Rainham Road opposite Coniston, Park Farm Road by Parklands and the drains in Raphaels Park lake and Rise Park.
They added a small sinkhole is causing some issues at the Manor Way junction of the A1306 in Rainham.
A Havering Council spokesperson added: "The wet weather is continuing but our teams are out across the borough and are continuing to clean and clear gullies and drains to keep everyone safe.
"They are also working with the Environment Agency and monitoring river levels as the River Ingrebourne and River Rom have risen due to the heavy rainfall."
If you spot any flooded roads, blocked drains or have concerns over river levels, report it by calling 01708 434605 or visit http://orlo.uk/iRj04 for further guidance.
You can also call the Environment Agency helpline on 0345 988 1188.