Priti Patel meets Wennington's 'brave firefighters' and Havering's mayor thanks generous community after blaze
- Credit: Home Office
The home secretary has visited Wennington to meet its “brave firefighters” while the mayor of Havering has extended his thanks to the community.
In a tweet posted this afternoon (July 21), Priti Patel said: “It was a privilege to visit Wennington Fire Station this morning, where I met our brave firefighters who have worked relentlessly this week combating the devastating fires in London.”
She said she will continue to work with London Fire Brigade’s commissioner Andy Roe and assistant commissioner Dominic Ellis to "ensure our response to fires is as effective as it can be”.
The devastating blaze came as temperatures reached 40C for the first time, causing London Fire Brigade to experience its busiest day since World War Two.
Multiple fundraisers have been set up in a bid to help those affected by the fire, including one that has raised about £18,000.
A support centre has also opened in Hornchurch.
The mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, said: “I would like to thank all the residents who donated water and food to the firefighters who were dealing with the horrendous fire in Rainham.”
Cllr McKeever also extended his thanks to the Mardyke Community Centre, which has opened its doors to supply gazebos as rest stations for the firefighters.
He added: “Havering’s community has once again come together in aid of our emergency services.
“Our thoughts are with all the families that have been affected by the fire.”