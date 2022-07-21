Gallery

The home secretary has visited Wennington to meet its “brave firefighters” while the mayor of Havering has extended his thanks to the community.

In a tweet posted this afternoon (July 21), Priti Patel said: “It was a privilege to visit Wennington Fire Station this morning, where I met our brave firefighters who have worked relentlessly this week combating the devastating fires in London.”

Priti Patel met the firefighters from Wennington Fire Station who have worked hard to combat the devastating fires - Credit: Home Office

She said she will continue to work with London Fire Brigade’s commissioner Andy Roe and assistant commissioner Dominic Ellis to "ensure our response to fires is as effective as it can be”.

— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 21, 2022

The devastating blaze came as temperatures reached 40C for the first time, causing London Fire Brigade to experience its busiest day since World War Two.

Priti Patel walks with a firefighter in Wennington on July 21 - Credit: Home Office

Multiple fundraisers have been set up in a bid to help those affected by the fire, including one that has raised about £18,000.

Wennington went up in flames on Tuesday - July 19 - as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record - Credit: Home Office

A support centre has also opened in Hornchurch.

The mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, said: “I would like to thank all the residents who donated water and food to the firefighters who were dealing with the horrendous fire in Rainham.”

The mayor of Havering helping to keep firefighters hydrated by handing out bottles of water - Credit: Trevor McKeever

Cllr McKeever also extended his thanks to the Mardyke Community Centre, which has opened its doors to supply gazebos as rest stations for the firefighters.

Mardyke Community Centre supplied gazebos as shelter for firefighters - Credit: Trevor McKeever

He added: “Havering’s community has once again come together in aid of our emergency services.

“Our thoughts are with all the families that have been affected by the fire.”

Some of the donated water bottles - Credit: Trevor McKeever



