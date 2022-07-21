Support centre for victims of Wennington blaze opens in Hornchurch
A support centre for Wennington residents affected by the recent blaze has opened in Hornchurch.
Havering Council has set up an assistance centre in the sports hall at Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre, where it will offer housing, finance and money support.
It will open today (Thursday, July 21) from 9.30am until midday, initially.
Further assistance available at the base will include health and mental health services, educational therapists and partners from the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT), Havering Mind and the British Red Cross.
The blaze broke out in Wennington after temperatures topped 40C for the first time, with the London Fire Brigade announcing it was the busiest day since World War II.
A GoFundMe page set up to provide support for those affected has so far raised more than £16,000 – a total that continues to rise and smashes the set goal of £1,000.
Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “I spent the whole day yesterday with residents and cannot begin to describe the unprecedented scenes and traumatic stories I’ve heard and seen the devastation for myself...
“My heartfelt thanks go to everyone that’s shown fantastic strength and rallied to help our community at this most difficult time.”
Those who have been displaced and lost access to their cars are urged to call Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre on 01708 454 135, so transport can be arranged.
The rest of the leisure centre will reopen to the public.