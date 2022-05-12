The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford which opened last November - Credit: Laurence Howe

Popeyes is planning to open a restaurant in Romford, the fried chicken chain has announced.

It will be the American brand’s third site in the UK and second in east London, adding to a standalone restaurant launching in Chelmsford next month and an already opened branch at the Westfield in Stratford.

The Romford restaurant will be located at 60-62 South Street - opposite fried chicken rivals KFC and next to the recently opened Wendy’s.

A Popeyes chicken sandwich - Credit: Popeyes

Popeyes UK chief executive Tom Crowley said: "It is our mission to get our famous Louisiana chicken in the hands of chicken lovers across the UK, so we will always try and open multiple restaurants in certain locations.

"We are also looking for a drive-thru location in Essex, which we hope to have news on in the coming months.

"We have ambitious plans for the UK and continue to work hard to bring our famous brand to the more parts of the country."

Popeyes says the Romford restaurant will seat up to 72 customers.

It will offer classic Popeyes menu items including the chicken sandwich and original Southern biscuits and gravy.

The opening date has not yet been confirmed.