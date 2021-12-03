'Everybody wanted to be in his company': Tributes paid to popular Romford postman

A much-loved postman who served Rise Park with a smile for 32 years has passed away.

Sean Donnelly died on November 21 aged 56 at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London after suffering complications from sepsis.

His wife of 26 years, Pat Donnelly, said Sean “absolutely loved" his role as a Royal Mail postman.

She said: “He was friendly and always chatting. He always went the extra mile, if you spoke to any of his customers, he would do anything for them.

“We’ve been invited to their funerals, births and christenings and they were like his second family.”

Pat, 61, said Sean was “old school, conscientious” and “proud to be a postman”, adding he “did his job to the best of his ability”.

Sean was also an avid West Ham supporter, Pat said: “He had claret and blue blood.

“He would go to football all the time and he was big into his horse racing.”

Sean also ran a football team for around seven to eight years.

Pat said: “He was a man that didn’t want anything but the simple things in life: to have a family, love them and to be loved.

“As long as we were alright, he was alright. He never asked for anything. That was who he was – he would help anybody and was the best friend to have in the world.”

Well-loved postman, Sean Donnelly, has died aged 56. - Credit: Pat Donnelly

Pat said they shared “loads of funny moments together” and reflected on his storytelling abilities.

She added: “He had a wicked sense of humour and everybody wanted to be in his company because he was the centre point of when we went out.”

Together the couple have seven grandchildren, whom Pat said he "adored”.

“He was just a nice man," she added.

Sean leaves behind Pat and their two sons Matthew, 25, and Jamie, 23, and Pat's children from a former relationship who Sean brought up - Daniel, Robert and Claire, who are all in their 30s.

Pat added the staff at Bartholomew’s Hospital were "absolutely fantastic" helping to fight for Sean "all the way".

She said: "They were our little angels on earth."

