Obituaries in the Recorder: Pay tribute to lost loved ones

Franki Berry

Published: 1:00 PM November 26, 2021
Updated: 1:02 PM November 26, 2021
File photo dated 04/09/21 of a care home resident holding hands with her daughter. The Government ha

Are you interested in paying tribute to a loved one? - Credit: PA

Many missed the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones at funerals amid the Covid pandemic.

The Recorder wants to help our readers pay tribute to their memories by publishing obituaries in the paper, celebrating their lives and achievements. 

Your loved one does not necessarily need to be well-known or a celebrity; we believe everyone in our community has a story worth telling.

Here are some examples of obituaries which have already been published in the Recorder

If you are interested in paying tribute to a loved one who has passed away, fill in this form:



Responses will be reviewed and a reporter may be in touch.

Depending on the number of responses received, our reporters may not be able to follow up with every submission and an article is not guaranteed.

Alternatively, to guarantee a feature in our family announcements section, contact our advertising team through Jackie Ross on jackie.ross@archant.co.uk

The Recorder is also showcasing one of our reader’s photographs in print each week. Email frances.berry@archant.co.uk to submit your snaps. 

