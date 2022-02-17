Rosslyn Wolff's body was found by firefighters at her home in Myrtle Road on January 11 - Credit: Paul Richards

An investigation has been launched at an east London mental health trust after an elderly woman died in a house fire.

Rosslyn Wolff's body was found by firefighters at her home in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill, on January 11.

Prior to her death, the 74-year-old was known to the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT), which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Waltham Forest, Essex and Kent.

The Trust has since confirmed that a serious incident investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the pensioner's death.

Ms Wolff's son Paul Richards has accused Havering social services and NELFT of "failing" his mother and "leaving her to suffer".

He told the Recorder: "She had dementia and was not capable of looking after herself.

"My mum was living in total squalor before she died, it was pre-Dickens conditions.

"There was no food in the house and dog faeces on the floor, yet no-one stepped in to help.

"They had a duty of care, and they failed her."

A NELFT spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Rosslyn Wolff, we would like to extend our condolences to her family, friends and loved ones of Rosslyn."

"We are co-operating fully with the coroner’s independent investigation and inquest," they added.

That inquest was opened at the East London Coroner's Court on January 27, where a date of July 7 was set for the full inquest hearing.

Paul further alleged that, despite several visits, the authorities did not adequately intervene and take his mother into supported accommodation.

"I told them 'she is going to die, mark my words'," he said.

"And she did.

"What I want now is for lessons to be learnt from this, so other families don't have to suffer the way we did."

Paul also claimed that his mother was sent home unaccompanied after being sectioned in hospital.

Havering Council declined to respond to these allegations, all of which were put to both the local authority and NELFT.

Cllr Jason Frost, cabinet member for health and adult care services, called Ms Wolff's death a "total tragedy".

“Our sincere sympathies go out to all of Rosslyn’s family and friends," he said.

“The council is currently responding to the coroner’s requests for information and we are unable to comment further at this time.”