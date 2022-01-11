A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman's body has been found following a house fire in Harold Hill this morning.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they attended a mid-terraced house on Myrtle Road early this morning (January 11).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found the body of a woman on the ground floor. The ground floor was damaged in the fire.

The Brigade said it was called at 1.22am and the fire was under control by 2.02am.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Harold Hill, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and Metropolitan Police.