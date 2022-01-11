News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:06 PM January 11, 2022
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman's body has been found following a house fire in Harold Hill this morning.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they attended a mid-terraced house on Myrtle Road early this morning (January 11).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found the body of a woman on the ground floor. The ground floor was damaged in the fire.

The Brigade said it was called at 1.22am and the fire was under control by 2.02am.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Harold Hill, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and Metropolitan Police.

Most Read

  1. 1 'South or east of the water?': Pie shop to open in Havering
  2. 2 'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate
  3. 3 New top council jobs for Havering Tories will cost taxpayers £60k per year
  1. 4 'No one deserves this': Uber driver reports being spat on by passengers in Romford
  2. 5 'Road to recovery': Havering mayor and deputy recovering from Covid at home
  3. 6 Severe delays on TfL rail due to faulty train at Stratford
  4. 7 Heritage: Tracing Dagenham Dock back to the 'most difficult civil engineering feat' of 18th century
  5. 8 Parking concerns see decision delayed on new Rainham sixth form college
  6. 9 Harold Wood fatal fire: Teens charged to go before Old Bailey
  7. 10 'Families struggle in silence': Charity founder aims to reduce poverty stigma
London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Harold Hill News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hugo Delgado, Mike Hassini and Nikki Darke were jailed in December 2021.

London Live News

Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Upminster Garden Centre in Nags Head Lane.

Planning

Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre

Daniel Gayne

person
Harold Wood victim named

London Live News

Two teens re-arrested in connection with pensioner's house fire death

Daniel Gayne

person
Muddy Verge

Havering Council

Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon