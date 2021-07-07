'All teamwork': How an Upminster care home kept Covid-free through pandemic

Published: 2:39 PM July 7, 2021

“The relatives were more worried than the residents themselves, because the residents all had each other.”

These words from care home manager Maureen Wright exemplify the sense of comradery felt at Meadowbanks Care Home over the past 15 months.

The Upminster care home had no cases of Covid during the pandemic, a rarity at a time when the virus swept through these vulnerable communities.

Meadowbanks Care Home is on Hall Lane in Upminster - Credit: Meadowbanks Care Home

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that since the beginning of the pandemic, there had been over 173,974 cases of the virus by April this year.

It was not luck that kept Meadowbanks residents safe, insisted manager-of-eight-years Maureen, but the hard work of the home’s staff.

“I was very strict with the rules,” she admitted.

“I think we were the first home in Havering to shut our doors, during the first week of March last year.

“I knew we needed to do that to safeguard our residents and staff.”

Care home manager Maureen Wright runs a tight ship - Credit: Sally Patterson

Along with her 40 members of staff, the manager restricted visits from residents’ families and began a rigorous programme of testing, cleaning and keeping up morale.

Maureen explained: “The staff worked incredibly hard to ensure the safety of residents, as did the housekeeping staff, sanitising everything in sight.

“It was all teamwork. As rates were climbing, everyone was concerned, so we doubled our effort to make sure it didn’t come into the home.”

The average age of the home’s 35 residents is between 90 and 95, and many were used to regular visits from their families.

To soften the blow of being apart, staff helped residents call, video and email their loved ones, and sent regular updates to their families.

At Christmas, each family received a personalised card with a photo of their parent on it, to reassure them about how the residents were doing.

Residents made a picture using their fingertips - Credit: Meadowbanks Care Home

They could also enjoy window visits and see one another in the Hall Lane home’s gardens, when this was permitted by government guidance.

Residents also continued to enjoy regular entertainment, including performances from professional singers and actors, and could even have their hair cut in the home.

Before entering the building, visitors were tested using a lateral flow test, to ensure the virus never entered the care home’s doors.

“We never admitted new residents from hospital without proof of negative PCR test,” Maureen explained.

“This was one reason why we haven’t had any cases.”

Staff are tested every day with a lateral flow test, and weekly using a PCR test, which is sent off to a lab to be checked.

Residents are also tested twice a month.

“It was a lot of extra work, as testing is time consuming, but the staff were all up for it,” Maureen added.

Meadowbanks residents can enjoy the home's gardens - Credit: Sally Patterson

She explained many residents and staff were apprehensive about receiving the vaccine when it was made available, but she brought in GPs to speak to people individually, answer any questions and offer reassurance about the benefits of getting the jab.

As restrictions began to ease, Maureen set up a booking system for families to come and see their parents, and the home had a purpose-built garden room set up, which was fully furnished and heated, for visiting.

The care home team’s hard work seems to have paid off - the most recent quality assurance survey suggested families were overwhelmingly positive about the support given to their parents during the pandemic.

John Tipple, whose mother Kate turned 100 last month, sung the home’s praises at her birthday party.

Resident Kit Tipple turned 100 this year - Credit: Sally Patterson

He said: “My mum’s been looked after so well.

“The staff have been wonderful.”

His brother David added: “It’s been very difficult this past year, just speaking on Facetime and meeting outside.

“But it’s wonderful to be back with her and our whole family again.”

Kit's sons David (l) and John (r) are very grateful for the care she has received - Credit: Sally Patterson

Kate herself was also delighted with the care she has received.

The beaming 100-year-old said: "I couldn't feel better.

"I've got a family lovely, and I'm very happy in the home."