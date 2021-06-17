'Always smiling' former mayoress turns 100

Published: 7:15 PM June 17, 2021

An Upminster woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Kate Tibble, also known as Kit, marked the landmark this week with a party hosted by Meadowbanks Care Home.

Kit celebrated her 100th birthday this week - Credit: Sally Patterson

She was joined by sons John and David; their wives, who are both called Janet; four of her grandchildren and two of her great-grandchildren.

Kit's friends and family joined her to mark the special occasion - Credit: Sally Patterson

Kit told this paper: "I couldn't feel better.

"I've got a family lovely, and I'm very happy in the home."

Kit celebrated her birthday at Meadowbanks care home in Upminster - Credit: Sally Patterson

Handing out champagne glasses, son John Kibble said he was feeling fantastic.

The 71-year-old explained: "It's a real tribute to my mum that she's lived so long and been looked after so well.

"She's had a wonderful life and had a wonderful marriage."

Brother David added: "It's the greatest thing, and she's still healthy.

"It's been a very difficult year, speaking on Facetime and outside, so this is the first time we've been allowed to be close to her."

Kit's sons David (l) and John (r) are very proud of their mother - Credit: Sally Patterson

Born in Bromley-by-Bow, Kit and her family moved to Dagenham during the Blitz before she was evacuated to Kidderminster in Worcestershire, where she supported the war effort manufacturing ammunition.

She later returned to Dagenham and worked at the Ford Motor Company, where she met husband-of-60-years Fred Tibble.

Fred was a Labour councillor for around 40 years, and in 1976 he and Kit became mayor and mayoress of Barking and Dagenham borough.

Kit and Fred were mayor and mayoress of Barking and Dagenham. Pictured: Cllr Charlie Brooker (l), Kit and Fred, daughter-in-law Janice and son John (r) - Credit: Janice Tibble

Kit moved to the care home six years ago, and before lockdown restrictions were implemented last year, David would take his mother out for lunch almost every day.

Upon arrival at the birthday party, guests had their temperatures taken and did swab tests to check they were free of Covid-19.

Kit was delighted to see three-year-old great-granddaughter Orla

Meadowbanks manager Maureen Wright added: "She's a lovely lady and they're a lovely family, so it's a pleasure to host the party for them."

Granddaughter Kate, who is named after Kit, said: "It's just amazing that she's been able to live for 100 years, and she's still really happy and lively."

Great-granddaughter Orla, pictured with her mother Kate, made Kit a special card - Credit: Sally Patterson

Her cousin Alice added: "It's very impressive- she's always so level-headed about everything, such as going through the war.

"I'm very proud."

Kit's niece Melanie Hart said: "She's looking really well and happy.

"After the year we've had, it's so lovely to be able to come in here and be with her and share her day."

Her friends and family brought presents, flowers and cake - Credit: Sally Patterson

Husband John added: "In the 55 years I've known her, she hasn't changed."

Mya Bolding, 11, said she was "very impressed" by her great-grandmother's milestone.

Great-granddaughter Mya enjoyed the sunshine - Credit: Sally Patterson

She explained: "Most people don't get to 100, and I have no idea what her secret is but she looks flawless for her age.

"She's got a great sense of humour and always has a smile on her face."



