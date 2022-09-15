News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bin collections among Havering services changed due to late Queen’s funeral

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:14 PM September 15, 2022
Council workers empty bins in Sunningdale, Berkshire .

All collections will take place a day later for the week beginning September 19 - Credit: PA

The Town Hall, leisure centres and libraries are among the Havering facilities to be closed on the day of the late Queen’s funeral. 

Havering Council confirmed a number of changes will be made to its services after the King announced the day of the funeral, September 19, will be a national bank holiday

Bin collections will take place a day later than usual throughout the week. For example, normal Tuesday collections will be on Wednesday. 

As well as the Town Hall, leisure centres and libraries being closed, the Reuse and Recycling Centre in Gerpins Lane will also shut. 

People due to take swimming lessons and sports courses on September 19 at Everyone Active sports centres will be contacted about an additional session on Monday, December 19. 

A special full council meeting has also been announced for September 22, in which councillors can pay their tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

Many across Havering have already passed on their condolences following her passing, with one person in Romford saying she found her an “inspiration”

