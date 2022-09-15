All collections will take place a day later for the week beginning September 19 - Credit: PA

The Town Hall, leisure centres and libraries are among the Havering facilities to be closed on the day of the late Queen’s funeral.

Havering Council confirmed a number of changes will be made to its services after the King announced the day of the funeral, September 19, will be a national bank holiday.

Bin collections will take place a day later than usual throughout the week. For example, normal Tuesday collections will be on Wednesday.

As well as the Town Hall, leisure centres and libraries being closed, the Reuse and Recycling Centre in Gerpins Lane will also shut.

People due to take swimming lessons and sports courses on September 19 at Everyone Active sports centres will be contacted about an additional session on Monday, December 19.

A special full council meeting has also been announced for September 22, in which councillors can pay their tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Many across Havering have already passed on their condolences following her passing, with one person in Romford saying she found her an “inspiration”.