'She will be greatly missed': Romford pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Condolences to the Queen’s family and memories of her visit to Havering in 2003 were among the tributes and messages passed on by the people of Romford.
Her Majesty sadly passed away on September 8 aged 96, with a statement from the palace saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Wendy Fisher and her mother Julie Clayton were among those in Romford who paid tribute to the Queen and her family.
Wendy said it was “like losing a grandparent because she’s been around all my life”.
Julie added the Queen had felt like “part of the family”, and said the family were in the crowd at Her Majesty's royal appearances in the local area, including at the opening of London City Airport in 1987.
“We loved the Queen,” said Wendy.
Samantha Davidson, who runs Brow Zen in Romford Market, said: “I just think she’s been such an inspiration for women in this country. She’s always set a good example.”
That praise was echoed by Catherine Jenkins, who described the news as a “shock”.
“I just admired the lady,” she said.
Carole Tyler and Michael Wren were sitting with Catherine. Carole described Her Majesty as a “wonderful lady” and Michael said she was “strong”.
Others were gathered in front of a screen installed at the market, which was showing the BBC’s broadcast throughout the day.
Barry Saville was one in the crowd, who told this paper: “She’s been the backbone of the country for the whole time and I think the world should be really proud of her.”
Another, Kevin Elsbury, passed his condolences onto the family, adding he is “glad that she’s meeting up with her husband in a good place”.
Chidi Onwuzurike, meanwhile, described the Queen as “the mother of the whole nation, if not the whole world".
“She will be greatly missed.”
Market traders Ray and Tracy Flowers, who have run their stall for 39 years, recalled the Queen’s maiden visit to Havering back in 2003 when she visited Romford and Hornchurch.
Ray, who said he lost his appetite when he heard about her death, added: “It was very touching that she came and visited us all in Romford.”
Duncan, who did not want to give his surname, gave a simple message, saying he is "praying" for the Queen.