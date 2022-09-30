The consultation was opened on September 28 and residents have until November 11 to submit their views on the borough's parks - Credit: Peter Stremes

The future of Havering’s parks and open spaces over the next decade is being put to the public.

An online consultation, which opened on September 28 and is to close on November 11, says Havering Council “to hear the views of our residents, community and other groups to make sure they continue to meet your needs for now and in the future”.

The information will feed into a draft 10-year strategy to be presented to the council’s cabinet.

Cllr Paul Middleton, cabinet member for corporate, culture and leisure services, said he is “proud of the hard work of the dedicated team of council staff and, in many cases, volunteers, who have worked so hard to keep the parks in such great shape”.

He added: “Not only did we maintain the 16 Green Flag awards for the parks, but we also managed to win four gold category winners' awards for the London in Bloom awards.

“The residents and park users can do their bit by taking litter to a litter bin, reporting full bins and other issues to the council, and not leaving litter by a full bin.

“If you can’t bin it, take it home with you. Be proud of what we have.”

Cllr Paul Middleton - Credit: Havering Council

Asked about the recent decision to leave parks open overnight, Cllr Middleton said of the boroughs 108 parks and open spaces, only 22 can be locked, and keeping these closed was costing the council £100,000 a year.

With the council as a whole facing a multi-million pound deficit, he said savings across the board are required to prevent an external officer being sent in who “will make decisions based on accountancy and not the effect it will have on the residents".

Cllr Middleton however stated the council is looking to bring back locking the parks under a separate contract in the coming months.

A bidding process is due to run for eight weeks, with Cllr Middleton saying: “Hopefully, this is just a temporary break in the service.

“I have received many emails about this situation. I live next to a park and am equally affected. The decision to stop the current contract was not taken lightly."

To fill out the survey, do so via the link here: https://consultation.havering.gov.uk/environment/parks-strategy-survey/