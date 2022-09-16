Hylands Park in Hornchurch is one of those affected by the recent decision - Credit: Archant

A rise in antisocial behaviour is among the concerns raised as it is confirmed parks across Havering will no longer be locked at night.

The recent decision made by Havering Council’s cabinet means, as part of an effort to make efficiencies across the borough, parks will be left unlocked.

Cllr Paul Middleton, cabinet member for corporate, culture and leisure services, said due to "pressures from Covid and the Consumer Price Index being much higher than expected”, the council is having to look at ways it can reduce costs.

He stressed for anyone engaging in antisocial behaviour in any of the parks, there will still be “consequences”.

“Our budgets are very apart from where we need them to be,” he said.

Cllr Paul Middleton - Credit: Havering Council

Robert Hooper, 61, lives near Hylands Park in Hornchurch, which is one of the spaces affected.

He said he is concerned about what the decision will mean for the park and those nearby.

When he moved into the area 25 years ago, he said the parks “weren’t that secured, and we had tonnes of antisocial behaviour”.

These allegedly included trees being cut down and break-ins.

“We spent ages trying to get the park more secure and it’s calmed down over the years,” he said, pointing to its Green Flag as evidence of the improvements made.

However, he believes the recent decision gives “carte blanche” to those who wish to do harm.

He says he has spoken to others in the area who are also concerned about the decision’s potential impacts.

“We are all in the same boat,” he said.

Robert also mentions Hornchurch Athletic Cricket Club, which is based in the park, as liable to suffer.

Chairman of the club, Gareth Broad, emailed the Hylands ward councillors expressing “great concern” about the move.

In the email, seen by the Recorder, Mr Broad referred to “an increase in litter and abandoned items”, adding: “Not securing the park at night is only going to make matters worse - and surely will be more costly in the long run.”

On why residents had yet to be notified of the decision, Cllr Middleton said decisions are still to be made as the council looks to make savings, with those affected updated in due course.