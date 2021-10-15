News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering parks retain Green Flag awards

Michael Cox

Published: 1:46 PM October 15, 2021   
Raphael Park in Romford

Raphael Park in Romford is among Havering's green spaces to have retained Green Flag awards - Credit: Ken Mears

Green Flags will continue to fly for 16 of Havering's parks for another year.

The awards, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognise well managed parks and green spaces.

Among parks that have retained Green Flags in the borough are Hornchurch Country Park, Spring Farm Park in Rainham, Bedfords Park in Havering-atte-Bower, Upminster Park, Hylands Park in Hornchurch and Lodge Farm Park and Cottons Park in Romford.

Harold Wood Park, St Andrews Park in Hornchurch, Lawns Park in Collier Row, Raphael Park in Romford, Central Park in Harold Hill, Rise Park north of Romford, Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch, Harrow Lodge Park in Hornchurch and Haynes Park in Emerson Park have also kept Green Flag status.

Cllr Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said the borough's parks have become "a place of sanctuary" for residents during the Covid pandemic.

He added: “Some of our parks have now held this award for many years. I want to thank all our parks teams and ground maintenance staff who work extremely hard on a daily basis to keep our parks well maintained and safe for everyone to use."

