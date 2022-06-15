Havering Council reveals full line-up of its new HRA/Labour administration
- Credit: Ben Lynch
Names of the cabinet members taking the top jobs in Havering’s new administration have been revealed.
HRA and Labour entered into a power-sharing agreement after the recent local election result brought about Havering Council in no overall control.
Cllr Ray Morgon of the HRA had already been voted in as leader of the local authority at the first full council meeting on May 25, with Labour’s Cllr Trevor McKeever taking the position of mayor.
Now the rest of the administration’s roles, including the cabinet, can be revealed.
HRA councillor Gillian Ford will be deputy leader of the council, while of the nine cabinet places available, seven have gone to HRA members and two to Labour.
The two Labour positions will be held by Cllr Paul McGeary, in housing and accommodation services, and Labour leader Cllr Keith Darvill with the climate change portfolio, an addition under the new council.
Cllr Darvill said the administration has a “full agenda on housing”, involving a plan to “boost the amount of social housing in the borough”.
He added that he intends to “amend the climate change agenda to give it more teeth”.
Most Read
- 1 Hustle House: Couple-owned Romford gym attracts celebrity clients
- 2 'Causing chaos': Harold Wood man calls for action against 'dangerously' parked lorries
- 3 Romford women lose more than 15 and a half stone combined
- 4 Councillors decide new committee structure and roles at reconvened meeting
- 5 Six best breakfasts in Havering and Brentwood, according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Men sought in connection with grandfather's killing on second anniversary
- 7 Cladding inspection work to begin on four Harold Wood blocks
- 8 'A bit of magic’: installation featuring stories of Havering locals coming to Romford
- 9 Havering Council reveals full line-up of its new HRA/Labour administration
- 10 Met Police extends bail for Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape
“We want to meet with MPs and ministers to highlight the problems Havering has,” he added.
This comes after a new, streamlined committee structure was passed at the reconvened full council meeting on June 13, plus a reduction in the special responsibility allowances (SRAs).
At that meeting, Cllr Morgon reiterated his administration’s desire to do a “root and branch” review of the council, and of the need to work across all parties.
He added: “We are going to be working with everyone, regardless of what party they are in, to make Havering a better place.”
The new administration in full:
Leader of the council – Cllr Ray Morgon
Deputy leader of the council – Cllr Gillian Ford
Cabinet portfolios:
Cllr Ray Morgon – Policy, strategy and performance
Cllr Gillian Ford – Adults and health
Cllr Chris Wilkins – Finance and transformation
Cllr Graham Williamson – Development and regeneration
Cllr Barry Mugglestone – Environment
Cllr Oscar Ford – Children and young people
Cllr Paul Middleton – Corporate, culture and leisure services
Cllr Paul McGeary – Housing and accommodation services
Cllr Keith Darvill – Climate change