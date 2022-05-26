News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Local Election 2022: HRA and Labour form new Havering administration 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:53 AM May 26, 2022
A power-sharing process was agreed-upon between the HRA and Labour at Havering's first full council meeting, on May 25

A power-sharing process was agreed-upon between the HRA and Labour at Havering's full council meeting, on May 25 - Credit: Ben Lynch

Havering has finally formed has a new administration, with a power-sharing agreement between the Havering Residents’ Association (HRA) and Labour set to lead the council for the next four years. 

The parties had been stuck at a so-called “impasse” since the local election on May 5, after it was revealed that several potential deals had fallen by the wayside. 

However, an arrangement was finally agreed at the full council meeting on May 25, officially ending the previous Conservative rule. 

As part of the deal, HRA leader Cllr Ray Morgon was voted in as leader of the council.

Cllr Morgon is the first Residents' Association leader since Louise Sinclair in 1996/97, with Labour’s Cllr Trevor McKeever to take over from John Mylod as mayor

Deputy mayor will be HRA's Cllr Stephanie Nunn. 

The HRA and Labour agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations, following the election on May 5

The HRA and Labour agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations, following the election on May 5 - Credit: Ben Lynch

A procedural motion was also agreed by all parties, which in essence adjourns the meeting until the HRA and Labour have finalised who will be sitting on committees, and what committees will be required. 

This is expected to take a few days, with an update to come next week. 

Following the meeting, HRA leader Cllr Morgon said he plans on doing a “root and branch review of the whole committee structure” in an effort to improve the council’s efficiencies. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Supermarket giant Aldi confirms construction of new Romford store is ‘progressing well’ 
  2. 2 Apology issued after NHS nurse 'was failed by short-staffed Queen's Hospital maternity ward'
  3. 3 Former Upminster farmer hopes to buy back land, but is wary of price going 'up and up and up'
  1. 4 13 flats and three commercial units in new four-storey block approved for Romford town centre 
  2. 5 Hornchurch man given three-year football banning order for Nazi salutes
  3. 6 'He fought for life': Boxing match to help disabled five-year-old continue his passion
  4. 7 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London 
  5. 8 Met Police reportedly 'scrutinising CCTV' in Havering electoral fraud investigation
  6. 9 Queen’s Theatre only site in London to receive Grade-II listing for Platinum Jubilee
  7. 10 Another dispersal order in Elm Park amid youth ASB crackdown

He added that to run a successful council, the new administration will need the “help and support of our residents” and to listen to input from all parties. 

“No one party or individual has a monopoly of ideas,” he said. “I am confident that over the next four years, we can do this borough proud.” 

Labour's Cllr Trevor McKeever was voted in as the new mayor

Labour's Cllr Trevor McKeever was voted in as the new mayor, with the outgoing mayor, John Mylod, to his left - Credit: Ben Lynch

Labour leader Cllr Keith Darvill echoed Cllr Morgon’s ambition to revise the committee structure, saying: “It’s going to be a more effective system, which is required.” 

He said “some work” has already been done, but negotiations will continue over the next few days. 

On how the HRA and Labour overcame their “impasse”, he was clear in what moved the agreement over the line. 

“With agreements like this, if you have a common agenda and aims, then eventually you have to come to terms with the maths.” 

Conservative councillor and London Assembly Member Keith Prince said he believes a lot of people ended up voting HRA as a non-political option, and that may have cost his party. 

However, he was also keen to extend his good wishes to Cllr Morgon, saying: “I want what’s best for Havering.” 

This newspaper attempted to contact former council leader, Cllr Damian White, for comment on the news. 

Havering Council
Local Election 2022
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre

Have your say: End of consultation on plans for 860 Romford homes looms

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at scene of Gidea Park bus crash

London Live News | Updated

As many as 15 injured in Gidea Park bus crash

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
James Loke and Jag Chima

TOWIE stars and West Ham footballer attend Upminster health centre's launch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon