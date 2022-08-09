The initiative is aimed at promoting greener activities, such as composting, upcycling clothes and choosing more climate-friendly travel. - Credit: PA

Climate change champions are being sought as part of a new programme aimed at making Havering greener.

Working in partnership with Havering Volunteer Centre, the council is looking for residents to sign up as a climate change champion to promote green initiatives for homes and businesses in the borough.

The Climate Change Community Programme has been launched following a successful bid for a National Lottery Tackling the Planet grant.

It will involve a series of green cafes and workshops, at which attendees can learn how to make improvements such as upcycling clothing, growing food, composting, and choosing more climate-friendly travel.

Cllr Keith Darvill, cabinet member for climate agenda, said: “You don’t need to be a climate change expert – we want to hear from individuals, groups, schools and local businesses who love talking to people and want to make a change, learn new skills and are happy to share experiences and skills to support others in becoming greener.

“I look forward to our champions being a driving force as we engage on all things green with residents and businesses in the borough.”

Cllr Keith Darvill - Credit: Archant

Ian Pirie, co-ordinator of Havering Friends of the Earth (Havering FoE), praised the council initiative as “really pleasing”.

“Havering Volunteer Centre are to be congratulated for getting a grant for this, and organising volunteers, and we hope there is a good response from Havering residents,” he added.

Ian also said the "new council does seem to be acting with a greater sense of urgency” on the climate crisis.

Coordinator of Havering Friends of the Earth, Ian Pirie - Credit: Ian Pirie

“The next challenge will be to step up the insulation of homes and sustainable heating, and to encourage alternatives to the car in this borough,” he added.

The new council administration - made up of Havering Residents’ Association and Labour councillors - named Cllr Darvill as its first climate change cabinet member earlier this year.

It also hosted the council’s first Havering Green Forum last month, at which concerns were heard from the Climate Coalition, which is formed of groups including Havering FoE, Havering Cyclists, Havering Extinction Rebellion and the Romford Quakers.

Following that forum, the leader of Havering Council, Ray Morgon, told this paper the new administration is “committed” to doing all it can to deal with the climate emergency.

Sign up to become a climate change champion at http://www.haveringvc.org.uk/register/