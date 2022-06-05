Hornchurch street party serves up Jubilee feast 'fit for the Queen'

Laburnum Avenue residents invited friends and family to join their Platinum Jubilee street party on June 3 - Credit: Allyson Tyler

A Platinum Jubilee street party in Hornchurch saw revellers tuck into “a feast fit for the Queen”.

On Friday (June 3) Laburnum Avenue residents, along with their family and friends, came together to celebrate Queen’s 70-year reign.

In Havering, more than 150 street parties took place over the four-day weekend, from June 2 to 5.

Allyson Tyler, who has lived in the street for more than 37 years said the street party was a huge success, especially as prior to the pandemic she didn't know her neighbours.

She said: "I'd lived in the road for nearly 38 years and didn't know half the people's names let alone speak to them."

Allyson said the challenging time brought everyone together as they offered to support the elderly neighbours who were vulnerable.

It started with an arranged game of driveway bingo, with the aim of enabling those interested to remain socially distanced while taking part in a fun activity.

The winner of the game would “win toilet roll”, jested Allyson.

She said the game helped people to “not feel isolated and forget the awful things they were hearing on the news”.

Residents have since created a WhatsApp called Quarantined Quizzers, which they use to keep in touch and “look out for each other”, she added.

Friday's Platinum Jubilee street party in Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch - Credit: Allyson Tyler

Allyson who prepared a “special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee trifle” for their street party said her neighbours all “had a hand in doing something”, with former Mayor of Havering from 1999 to 2000, Maisie Whitelock, 91, and Pauline Tomlin, 81, making a salad together.

She said: “Jessielyn Espejo, who is a superb cook, brought noodles, pancake rolls and fried chicken to the table, while Icky Necati cooked a range of chicken dishes including jerk and delicious lamb kebabs.

“We had a feast fit for the Queen.”

Allyson said the 30 people in attendance took part in a “traditional game of bingo”, with their resident bingo caller Coleen Crane announcing the winning numbers and some of their friends who had never played before getting “thoroughly excited about circling numbers”.

She added: “It was a great opportunity to sit and chat to everyone.

“We think the Queen has done an amazing job and she has been a fantastic role model.”

