Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
- Credit: PA
Here are the road closures you should look out for as Havering prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
There will be an extended bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service - The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend - from June 2 to 5, and as is traditional, street parties are popping up all over the country to celebrate the occasion.
In Havering, more than 150 street parties will take place in the borough over the four-day weekend.
Here are the roads to watch out for, which are set to close, throughout the four-day weekend below.
What’s on?
Havering Council will be hosting many events for the Platinum Jubilee, including a beacon-lighting ceremony on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower on Tuesday, June 2, which will feature performances from the Dagenham Girl Pipers and The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps.
On Saturday, June 4, a free family Platinum Party in the Place at Romford Market will offer picnic-style seating, free arts and crafts, live performances and more.
It will also see The Regal Robe - designed and crafted by New City College students - unveiled.
In commemoration of the historical event, the council wants residents to capture and share their highlights from across Havering for use in a film.
For a list of the events and street parties taking place and information on how to share your highlights, visit www.havering.gov.uk/platinumjubilee.
