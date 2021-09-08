News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jon Cruddas: 'We need government action, not 'levelling up' soundbites'

Jon Cruddas MP, Dagenham and Rainham

Published: 3:45 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 10:27 AM September 9, 2021
Flagbearer Great Britain's David Smith (centre) during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paraly

Flagbearer Great Britain's David Smith during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Credit: PA

What a great summer of sport for the nation.

England’s football team fought their way through to reach the final of the Euros, we saw brilliant performances from Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics.

Our sporting heroes have showed the best of Britain, united and striving for excellence.

The diversity represented in our teams mirrored a modern and confident nation that can overcome the challenges we have faced over the last two years.

Much in the same way as our NHS and care staff, teachers and other keyworkers who worked tirelessly to bring us through this dark period.

I contrast this spirit with the politically motivated who seek to drive divisions in our society, trying to pit communities that have so much in common against one another.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Andrew Achilleos

Jon Cruddas says unity is when Britain is at its best - Credit: Andrew Achilleos

These people are on the wrong side of history. Working to create unity is the way forward, because that is when Britain is at its best.

It also means investing in our children’s education if there is to be greater long-term fairness.

In answer to the question “where’s the money coming from?”, it’s a matter of priorities. We have seen billions spent on contracts for unusable PPE and a “world-beating” track and trace system that was only world-beating in terms of its failings.

Moving forward, I will continue to lobby the government for the changes needed to rebuild Britain.

Back to the sporting theme, I hope this will be a year for the community to rally around a Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club on the ascendancy

