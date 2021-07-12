News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Gallery

Pictures: Local fans support England's first major men's final for 55 years

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM July 12, 2021   
Romford school cheering on Euros heroes

The children at Romford's St Edward’s Church of England Primary School creatively spell out their prediction ahead of Sunday's final. - Credit: St Edward’s Church of England Primary School

The country fell to a standstill last night as England took on Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Although Gareth Southgate's Three Lions fell short at the last hurdle, their run to the final - a first since 1966 - captivated audiences nationwide.

Collier Row Primary School backing Gareth's boys

L:R Nathan, Harry, Kristina, Alfie, Jessica from class Kenya at Clockhouse Primary School. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

East London was no different, with people across the capital throwing their support behind the team in its bid to make history.

This newspaper was on hand to capture the build up to the game, and to witness the huge numbers who kicked every ball in a match ultimately decided by an agonising penalty shootout.

While there is disappointment in defeat, this run to the final has stolen the hearts of the nation and reinvigorated a sense of pride in the national team.

Here are some of the best pictures of east London people enjoying this England team's heroic effort. 

READ MORE: 'Amazing achievement': Havering reacts to Euros 2020 and condemns racism

Harold Hill academy supporting Euros push

Staff at the Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill getting into the spirit ahead of Sunday's showpiece match between England and Italy. - Credit: Drapers' Academy

The Black Lion Plaistow Euro 2020 final

The Black Lion, Plaistow. - Credit: The Black Lion

The Black Lion Plaistow Euro 2020 final

Audiences at The Black Lion in Plaistow getting ready for the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: The Black Lion

The Black Lion Plaistow

Punters at The Black Lion watch on as England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: The Black Lion

Ilford pub supporting Euro 2020 final

Fans standing outside the Papermakers Arms in Ilford. L-R: Darren Berry, Kelly Berry, Joe O'Reilly. - Credit: The Papermakers Arms

Romford Care Home Harold Hill supporting the Three Lions

Residents and staff at the Romford Care Home in Harold Hill supporting England. Back row: Staff Carla Eastwood and Tracy Sutherland. Front row: Residents David Bristow, Jagit Singh Puar, Edward Lee and Betty Gemba. - Credit: Romford Care Home

Romford Care Home Harold Hill supporting the Three Lions

Romford Care Home residents pictured L-R: Jean Harvey, Stewart Gibbins and Gladys Fletcher. - Credit: Romford Care Home

Gidea Park school supporting three lions

Pupils at the Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park cheering on the Three Lions. L-R: Kai, Tommy, Shaatijan, Harry, Sonnie and Bradley. - Credit: The Royal Liberty School


You may also want to watch:

Euro 2020
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon