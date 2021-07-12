Pictures: Local fans support England's first major men's final for 55 years

Gallery

Published: 5:36 PM July 12, 2021

The children at Romford's St Edward’s Church of England Primary School creatively spell out their prediction ahead of Sunday's final. - Credit: St Edward’s Church of England Primary School

The country fell to a standstill last night as England took on Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Although Gareth Southgate's Three Lions fell short at the last hurdle, their run to the final - a first since 1966 - captivated audiences nationwide.

L:R Nathan, Harry, Kristina, Alfie, Jessica from class Kenya at Clockhouse Primary School. - Credit: Clockhouse Primary School

East London was no different, with people across the capital throwing their support behind the team in its bid to make history.

This newspaper was on hand to capture the build up to the game, and to witness the huge numbers who kicked every ball in a match ultimately decided by an agonising penalty shootout.

While there is disappointment in defeat, this run to the final has stolen the hearts of the nation and reinvigorated a sense of pride in the national team.

Here are some of the best pictures of east London people enjoying this England team's heroic effort.

Staff at the Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill getting into the spirit ahead of Sunday's showpiece match between England and Italy. - Credit: Drapers' Academy

The Black Lion, Plaistow. - Credit: The Black Lion

Audiences at The Black Lion in Plaistow getting ready for the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: The Black Lion

Punters at The Black Lion watch on as England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: The Black Lion

Fans standing outside the Papermakers Arms in Ilford. L-R: Darren Berry, Kelly Berry, Joe O'Reilly. - Credit: The Papermakers Arms

Residents and staff at the Romford Care Home in Harold Hill supporting England. Back row: Staff Carla Eastwood and Tracy Sutherland. Front row: Residents David Bristow, Jagit Singh Puar, Edward Lee and Betty Gemba. - Credit: Romford Care Home

Romford Care Home residents pictured L-R: Jean Harvey, Stewart Gibbins and Gladys Fletcher. - Credit: Romford Care Home

Pupils at the Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park cheering on the Three Lions. L-R: Kai, Tommy, Shaatijan, Harry, Sonnie and Bradley. - Credit: The Royal Liberty School



