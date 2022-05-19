Have your say: End of consultation on plans for 860 Romford homes looms

Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre (outlined in red) could be home to 860 houses - Credit: Mitheridge

A consultation over the proposed building of 860 homes in Romford will end next week.

On a website hosted by capital management and investment firm Mitheridge, an initial suggestion to develop Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre for homes has been shared.

Plans include building 860 houses, business space, a range of play and public open spaces and a primary school.

It notes that the height and density of properties being planned nearby at the former Romford Ice Rink site has been taken into consideration.

The website states: “Our new ideas will transform the current Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre in Romford into a thriving community, providing a mix of much-needed local homes, including family townhouses, and commercial units which will encourage business growth.”

Following the consultation, which ends on May 26, an outline planning application will be sent to Havering Council.

Give your feedback by answering two questionnaires at https://romvalley.whatyouthink.co.uk/survey



