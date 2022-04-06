A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like - Credit: Impact Capital Group

A 972-home development at the former Romford Ice Rink site has been given the green light.

Havering’s strategic planning committee approved the Rom Valley Gardens plans submitted by Impact Capital Group, which do not just include the homes, but also 223 care units, a medical centre, retail and café space, gym facilities and other amenities.

Issues raised by key stakeholders and residents ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, April 5 include the size of the development, the pressure on local infrastructure, including nearby Queen's Hospital, and the fact only 22 per cent of homes are intended to be affordable.

The former Romford Ice Rink site - Credit: Ken Mears

During the meeting, Andrew Curtin, chair of Romford Civic Society, made a representation against the plans, arguing there are “fundamental flaws in the design and planning of the scheme”.

Cllrs Reg Whitney, Linda Hawthorn and David Durant also spoke against the proposals, but Cllrs Keith Darvill and Ray Best advocated for its approval.

Robert Whitton, founder and chief executive of Impact Capital Group, told the committee the development will be “a comprehensive, sustainable urban village”.

After the meeting, Mr Whitton released a statement: "Rom Valley Gardens will be our flagship regeneration scheme and represents Impact’s vision to create a sustainable housing model that will help to revive underutilised sites in Britain’s cities and towns."

The plans were approved by five votes to three.