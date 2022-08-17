Vast majority of planning decisions in Havering made on-time, data shows

The data has been published in Havering Council's quarterly planning performance update, ahead of this week's strategic planning committee meeting - Credit: Ken Mears

The percentage of on-time planning decisions in Havering is far exceeding the minimum expectations set for local authorities, according to a new report.

Against a threshold of reaching decisions on-time for 60 per cent of major developments and 70pc of non-major developments, Havering Council flew past both, hitting 97pc for the former and 95pc for the latter between October 2020 and June 2022.

This is according to data presented in a quarterly performance report, published ahead of Thursday’s (August 18) strategic planning committee meeting.

Authored by Simon Thelwell, head of strategic development, and Maria Bailey, head of development management, the report goes on to note how Havering’s figures are also good compared to other boroughs on both measures.

When looking at 2021 data, for example, Havering returned 98pc of major decisions on time, and 96pc of other developments.

This is comparable with Ealing’s 98pc and 97pc, and Lambeth’s 95pc and 94pc, both of which had a similar number of each to work through, the report adds.

It also compiles data on the quality of decisions, appeals, and enforcement action taken.

Between April 2020 and March 2022, it details how 68 major planning decisions were made, one of which had an appeal allowed, with two still to be determined. One county matter application was also decided, which was not appealed.

The report also notes how, for the period April to June 2022, only one appeal decision was made where the committee decision was contrary to the officer recommendation.

This relates to an application received by the council in March 2021, in which the committee’s decision not to allow the Iqra Educational and Cultural Centre in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, to extend its opening hours was overturned on appeal.

In addition to reviewing the report, Thursday’s strategic planning committee will also involve discussion of a pre-application plan for five industrial storage buildings, totalling up to 28,000sqm in Courier Road, Rainham.

Due to it being a pre-application, a decision will not be made by the committee. Instead, feedback will be provided on the plans so far, with a full application to potentially be submitted in the future.