Plans for 28,000sqm of new Rainham industrial units to go before committee

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:00 AM August 16, 2022
Havering Town Hall plans

The proposal will be discussed by Havering Council's strategic planning committee - Credit: Ken Mears

A proposal for 28,000sqm of new industrial units in Rainham is due to go before a committee later this week. 

The pre-planning application, which is due to be discussed by councillors at Thursday’s (August 18) strategic planning committee meeting, is proposing the construction of five industrial/storage buildings on land just off Courier Road. 

In documents released ahead of the meeting, it is noted how some of the buildings would be subdivided into smaller units, to vary in size from 160sqm to 8,820sqm. 

Vehicle access would be from Courier Road, south of the Marsh Way junction which is also known as ‘devil’s corner’ due to the number of collisions there

No consultation has taken place yet on the proposal, though various stakeholders and a plan for community engagement are stated. 

Issues raised by officers at this early stage include the quality of pedestrian and cycle routes, links to public transport, and the impact on local traffic. 

Due to the proposal being at the pre-application stage, no decision will be made at the meeting. However, comments and feedback will be provided to the applicant. 

