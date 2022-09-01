The approval was granted, with conditions, for the property to support residents with daily living activities - Credit: PA

A Harold Hill home is to be used to provide supported living for up to three adults, following the approval of a recent planning application.

In its submission, Joyeux Homes said staff would work in shifts in order to deliver tailored support to the residents in the Henbane Path property.

The support-living provision had already been approved by LBH Complex Placement DPS, so the change of use was subsequently being sought from Havering Council.

The approval was given with eight conditions attached. These included limiting the number of residents living at the premises at any time to three, and not allowing more than one person to occupy each bedroom.

Retaining the ground floor spaces as communal areas was also featured, in order to “maintain a satisfactory living condition for future occupiers”.

Joyeux Homes, which has delivered homes, facilities and accommodation for healthcare service providers across east London and Essex since 2014, was contacted for comment.