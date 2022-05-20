Proposal for Harold Hill home to be turned into supported-living space
- Credit: PA
A private Harold Hill home might be converted into a property to provide supported living services, if a planning application is approved.
Joyeux Homes, an organisation which has delivered these services across east London and Essex since 2014, filed the change of use application for the three-bedroom home on Henbane Path to Havering Council.
In its submission, it details how no more than three individuals would live on the property at one time, all of whom would receive support from staff for daily living activities.
The staff working at the property would do so in shifts and would deliver tailored aid to the occupants.
The property itself, as well as its three bedrooms, also has a shower, two toilets and a fitted kitchen.
In the planning documents, Joyeux Homes notes the supported-living provision has already been approved by LBH Complex Placement DPS, and so it is now requesting change of use.
Joyeux Homes was approached for comment.
View the application using the reference P0758.22.