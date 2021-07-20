Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000

Published: 2:35 PM July 20, 2021

A selection of new homes which are part of the second phase of a new housing development in Hornchurch have gone on sale.

The new development at a former hospital site in St George’s Park includes a collection of 356 houses and apartments built by Bellway London.

Phase two properties at St George’s Park include studio flats and one and two-bedroom apartments, however the wider scheme includes two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Prices range from £264,500 for a studio apartment to £825,000 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Currently Bellway London has 162 homes in phase two, including a listed building that has been restored at the site off Suttons Lane.

This phase comes after the first was launched in November 2019 and saw 44 “affordable” properties for rent, shared ownership and a range of apartments and houses.

Emma Hamlett, sales director at Bellway London, claimed phase one has already been popular with a “wide range of buyers” and she expects similar interest in phase two.

Preserving the land's history as an RAF base during the two World Wars, RAF-inspired names have been chosen for many of the development's streets, she added.