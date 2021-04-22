Second phase of St George's Park development now underway

Published: 9:18 AM April 22, 2021

Construction is now underway on the second phase of the "landmark" new housing development which is transforming a former hospital site in Hornchurch.

Bellway London is building 356 homes at St George’s Park, a collection of houses and apartments taking shape on land off Suttons Lane.

Previously occupied by the former St George’s Hospital before it closed in 2012, the 29-acre site was sold to Bellway in 2018 for around £40 million – the largest NHS land sale at the time.

Bellway has nearly finished delivering 194 homes in phase one, although there are still works to be completed, and it has kicked off building the further 162 homes in phase two.

The first selection of new homes from the second phase will be released for sale in May.

Emma Hamlett, sales director for Bellway London, said: “The newest phase of homes at St George’s Park will be a mix of houses and apartments located in the western part of the site.

"The homes here will be accessed via Spitfire Approach, one of many streets at the development named in recognition of the site’s past as an RAF base and of Hornchurch’s rich aviation history."

She said there will also be an RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre opening in Suttons House - premises for which were donated by Bellway to the Hornchurch Aerodrome Society to enable the group’s vision for an RAF museum on the site to become a reality.

“As part of the development of the former hospital site, a new £17 million health centre has been commissioned on adjacent land to meet the healthcare needs of local residents," she added.

"After being dormant for six years, this once-derelict site is now at the heart of a major transformation delivering much-needed new homes and community facilities to Hornchurch.”

Phase one at St George’s Park was launched in November 2019, and it features 44 “affordable” properties for rent or shared ownership and a range of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses.

Planning permission to redevelop the derelict site was granted in 2018.

Schools in Hornchurch are set to benefit from more than £1.5million financial contributions as part of the planning agreement.

