The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just after 4am on May 9 to a fire within an internal bin store on Medora Road - Credit: Supplied

Asbestos halted work to fix issues caused by a fire at a Romford block of flats, its housing association has revealed.

L&Q had promised to fix the broken intercom for flats on Medora Road, two months after a fire savaged its electric supply on May 9, following intervention from this paper.

A resident, who wishes not to be named, told this newspaper that works began on July 14, but residents are still living without communal lights, intercom or a working TV aerial.

L&Q said work to restore the power was halted after asbestos was discovered in the communal ceiling.

A spokesperson said: “The asbestos was removed yesterday (August 2), and our contractors will return to the site today to finish the work.

“The TV aerial cables have been replaced and will work again once the electricity is back up and running.

“We are in regular contact with residents about any outstanding issues and are addressing these as a matter of urgency.”