A housing association has promised to fix a Romford block of flats' intercom two months after a fire savaged its electric supply, following intervention from this paper.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 4am on May 9 to a fire within an internal bin store on Medora Road.

A LFB spokesperson said: “The bin store on the ground floor was completely destroyed by the fire.

“Three fire engines attended and around 15 firefighters. The fire was under control by 4.37am.”

Inside the bin room - Credit: Supplied

L&Q, which runs the block of flats at 175-191 on the street, said it was aware of the blaze.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority and we want to assure everyone that we are taking the situation seriously,” an L&Q spokesperson said.

A resident, who wishes not to be named, said prior to contacting this newspaper L&Q had done nothing to fix the damage caused by the fire.

He said there were no working lights in the block's staircase or landings, and at night it looked like an "abandoned building".

The intercom had been broken since the fire, he added, meaning the main entrance remained open and he felt “unsafe”.

Damage caused by the blaze - Credit: Supplied

After being contacted about the issue by this newspaper, L&Q’s spokesperson said: “Electricians are scheduled to visit tomorrow (July 13) to fully restore the electrical supply to the intercom system.

“As soon as the electricity is up and running, we will upgrade and replace the bin storage facilities including the ceiling, communal entrance door, ground floor hallway and electric cupboard.

“We will also consult with a surveyor about the best location for the facility, reviewing their recommendation and taking any action as appropriate."

The resident said he is “shocked” it has taken “so long”, but is “happy they will start doing some work now”.

The bin room is in need of repair - Credit: Supllied

L&Q’s spokesperson added: “Our new neighbourhood housing management service launched on June 1.

“As part of this model, residents will see lots more of our frontline staff.

“The neighbourhood housing lead for Medora Road has been visiting local residents, keeping them involved and informed.”