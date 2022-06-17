Here's how many Covid patients are in Queen's Hospital in Romford this week - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday, June 14 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

The trust reported just five Covid patients in its Queen's and King George hospitals on Tuesday - the lowest total on a single day since last June.

A total of 28 were counted on the previous Tuesday (June 7) and there was little change in the daily totals over the following six days to Monday, when there was 30.

On average, 26 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week ending on Tuesday.

This is similar to the average of 27 over the previous seven days, up to June 7.

In the week ending last Sunday (June 12), a combined total of 20 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals.

There were 18 admissions over the previous seven days, up to June 5.

Barts Health

A combined 72 Covid patients were reported as being in one of the five hospitals managed by the trust on Tuesday this week (June 14).

This was more than the 64 seen on the previous Tuesday - the equal lowest daily count since last July - and, in fact, a higher number has been reported every day since.

On average, a combined 68 Covid patients were in hospital at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's each day in the week ending on Tuesday.

This is a similar to the average of 69 for the previous seven days up to June 7.

In the seven days up to last Sunday (June 12), a total of 57 Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

There were 38 admissions over the previous seven days, up to June 5.