Here's how many Covid patients are in east London hospitals this week - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday, June 7 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined total of 28 Covid patients were at King George and Queen’s hospitals on Tuesday this week.

The same total was reported on the previous Tuesday (May 31) and since then, the number being treated each day has remained below 30.

On average, 27 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at the hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford in the first week of this month (June 1-7).

The latest admissions figures show 18 people with Covid were admitted to the hospitals in the seven days up to last Sunday (June 5).

By comparison, this was the same number as the week ending May 22.

Barts Health

A combined total of 64 Covid patients were in the five hospitals run by Barts Health on Tuesday.

The same number was reported last Saturday, which are the joint-lowest totals recorded on a since day since last July.

On average, there was 69 Covid patients at Barts Health hospitals – the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's – each day in the week ending Tuesday.

In the seven days up to last Sunday (June 5), a total of 38 Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

By comparison, 45 people with Covid were admitted in the week ending Sunday, May 22.