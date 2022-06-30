The number of Covid patients being admitted to east London hospitals is rising, new figures show.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday, June 28 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Here is a snapshot of the confirmed Covid patient numbers and hospital admissions, compared with the previous week.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

There were 39 Covid patients in the trust's hospitals on Tuesday this week - the most on a single day in over a month.

That was roughly twice as many as the previous Tuesday - June 21 - when a combined total of 18 was recorded across the Queen's and King George hospitals.

On average, there were 31 Covid patients in hospital each day in the week ending Tuesday (June 28).

The average for the previous week was 18.

In the seven days up to last Sunday, June 26, a total of 25 Covid patients were admitted to hospital.

There were no Covid admissions reported in the previous week, ending June 19.

Barts Health

The trust reported 125 Covid patients across its five hospitals on Tuesday - the most on a single day in over seven weeks.

There was a combined total of 94 at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on the previous Tuesday (June 21).

On average, 113 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the hospitals in the week ending on June 28.

The average for the previous week was 83.

In the seven days up to last Sunday, June 26, a total of 106 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals.

There were 63 Covid admissions in the previous week, ending June 19.