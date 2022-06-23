Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to Tuesday, June 21 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

There was a combined total of 18 Covid patients in hospital at Queen’s and King George on Tuesday.

This is 13 more than were reported seven days earlier.

Daily totals didn’t change much in the week up to June 21, fluctuating between 17 to 21, with an average of 18 patients each day.

The average for the previous week was 26.

No new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days up to last Sunday, June 19, according to the latest data.

The previous week, there were 20 admissions across the two hospitals.

Barts Health

The trust reported a total of 94 Covid patients at its five hospitals on Tuesday - 22 more than seven days earlier.

On average, a combined 83 patients were in hospital each day in the week ending June 21.

The average across the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's for the previous week - up to June 14 - was 68.

A total of 63 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days to last Sunday, June 19.

This is six more admissions than the previous week.