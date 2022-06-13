The Billet Lane centre was shut after legionella bacteria was found in the water supply - Credit: Google

A Hornchurch medical centre which shut in May due to legionella bacteria has reopened after a thorough disinfection.

The bacteria, which can cause the lung infection Legionnaires’ disease if inhaled in droplets of water, was found during a routine test of the Billet Lane centre’s water supply.

A spokesperson for the North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG) has said the centre is again open after being "thoroughly disinfected by a team of specialists", with tests confirming legionella bacteria is no longer present.

Hornchurch Healthcare and Billet Lane Medical Practice, both of which use the site, were moved back in last week.

The spokesperson said they are not aware of anyone being taken ill due to the incident.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, but protecting people’s health and safety was our utmost priority.

“We continue to work with all of our GP practices to undertake regular training with staff and routine testing of water supplies to ensure the safety of patients.”