News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Hornchurch medical centre reopens after bacteria cleared from water supply 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:17 PM June 13, 2022
A spokesperson for the North East London Clinical Commissioning Group, which runs the Hornchurch medical centre

The Billet Lane centre was shut after legionella bacteria was found in the water supply - Credit: Google

A Hornchurch medical centre which shut in May due to legionella bacteria has reopened after a thorough disinfection. 

The bacteria, which can cause the lung infection Legionnaires’ disease if inhaled in droplets of water, was found during a routine test of the Billet Lane centre’s water supply

A spokesperson for the North East London Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG) has said the centre is again open after being "thoroughly disinfected by a team of specialists", with tests confirming legionella bacteria is no longer present. 

Hornchurch Healthcare and Billet Lane Medical Practice, both of which use the site, were moved back in last week. 

The spokesperson said they are not aware of anyone being taken ill due to the incident. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, but protecting people’s health and safety was our utmost priority. 

“We continue to work with all of our GP practices to undertake regular training with staff and routine testing of water supplies to ensure the safety of patients.” 

Health Care
Hornchurch News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

143 Crow Lane, Romford, is owned by Crow Metals

Planning and Development | Exclusive

Enforcement taken after people found living in 'cramped' caravans in yard

Charles Thomson

person
Rom Valley Retail Park and Seedbed Centre

Plans for 860 Romford homes move to next stage as consultation ends

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Marshalls Park Academy head

Consultation on plans to build new Romford Sixth Form

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Corbets Tey Road

Bid to bulldoze Upminster bungalow to build two five-bed homes

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon