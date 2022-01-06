Patients with Covid still rising across east London hospitals

More than 200 patients across Queen's Hospital, pictured, and King George Hospital have Covid - Credit: Archant

Here's our weekly update on the number of patients with Covid-19 across the two NHS trusts that run hospitals in east London.

There were a total of 210 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes as of yesterday (Wednesday, January 5).

This compares with the 182 cases seen last Thursday, which itself represented a 62pc jump from the 147 recorded in the week leading up to December 22.

Data from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) - which runs the two facilities - shows 25 of the current Covid patients were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Nineteen people with Covid across the hospitals were in critical care, which had a total occupancy rate of 91.23 per cent.

Barts Health NHS Trust has a total 379 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid across its five hospitals, which include The Royal London in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow.

This compares with 293 cases last Thursday, which was a 59pc rise from the 184 recorded on December 22.

Data from the trust – which also runs Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and St Bartholomew's in the City of London – shows 48 of the current cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Across its hospitals, there were 37 patients with Covid being treated in critical care beds, or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen elsewhere.

Neither trust makes a clear distinction between patients who were hospitalised with coronavirus and those who tested positive while being treated for something else.