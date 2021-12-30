News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:51 PM December 30, 2021
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

Here's how many Covid patients there are in east London hospitals, including critical care units - Credit: PA Images

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, here's how many Covid-19 patients there are in east London hospitals currently.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) data reveals there are 182 laboratory-confirmed cases across King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen’s in Romford as of today (December 30).

This has risen from the 147 cases recorded on December 22, which itself represented a 62pc rise when compared to the previous week.

Of the current cases, 33 were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while there are 22 in critical care at the two BHRUT hospitals.

Barts Health hospitals - including The Royal London in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow - have a total of 293 confirmed Covid patients as of this morning.

The trust also runs Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and St Bartholomew's in the City of London.

The latest figure compares with 184 cases on December 22 - a 59pc rise since last week.

Trust data shows 46 of the current cases across the five hospitals were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while there are 31 Covid patients in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen elsewhere.

Most Read

  1. 1 The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after deaths of two teens appears in court
  3. 3 Collier Row chicken shop gets permission to extend hours and sell alcohol
  1. 4 Romford preschool boosts Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'
  2. 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 6 'Unscrupulous toerags' blamed for scourge of disappearing gulley covers across Havering
  4. 7 Community whip-round buys replacement bike for boy, 13, in time for Christmas
  5. 8 'Grown from a small idea': Hundreds support community sing-along in Rise Park
  6. 9 Plans for memorial in Hornchurch Country Park put forward
  7. 10 Olly Murs leads star-studded football team to victory
London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parking at Romford development debated

Planning

'Disrespectful' application to reduce parking at Romford flats refused

Daniel Gayne

person
Christmas Eve opening hours in east London shopping centres, including in Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets

London Live News

What time do east London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Richard

Obituary

Tributes paid to busker and amateur historian

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Mercury House

Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon