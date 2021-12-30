Here's how many Covid patients there are in east London hospitals, including critical care units - Credit: PA Images

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, here's how many Covid-19 patients there are in east London hospitals currently.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) data reveals there are 182 laboratory-confirmed cases across King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Queen’s in Romford as of today (December 30).

This has risen from the 147 cases recorded on December 22, which itself represented a 62pc rise when compared to the previous week.

Of the current cases, 33 were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while there are 22 in critical care at the two BHRUT hospitals.

Barts Health hospitals - including The Royal London in Whitechapel, Mile End Hospital and Newham Hospital in Plaistow - have a total of 293 confirmed Covid patients as of this morning.

The trust also runs Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and St Bartholomew's in the City of London.

The latest figure compares with 184 cases on December 22 - a 59pc rise since last week.

Trust data shows 46 of the current cases across the five hospitals were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while there are 31 Covid patients in critical care beds or receiving enhanced levels of oxygen elsewhere.