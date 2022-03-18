Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals have been rising in recent days - Credit: Ken Mears

Covid patients numbers are slowly rising in east London, with daily counts increasing almost every day over the past week, data reveals.

Here are the latest figures for the NHS trusts that run hospitals in east London:

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 100 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid were recorded by the trust, which runs the King George and Queens hospitals, yesterday – Wednesday, March 16.

This included two patients in critical care, according to data published by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals (BHRUT).

A week earlier, on March 9, there was a total of 83 confirmed Covid patients, with three in critical care, across the two hospitals.

Government data shows that since then, the daily count gradually climbed over the following days to reach 112 on both Monday and Tuesday, before dropping again yesterday.

As a result, an average of 101 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the hospitals in the week up to yesterday.

This is a 25 per cent jump on the previous week, from March 3 to 9, when the average was 81.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust daily counts of confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital - Credit: Public Health England

Barts Health

Across the five hospitals run by Barts Health NHS Trust, a combined 203 confirmed Covid patients were recorded on Tuesday - March 15.

This was the highest daily figure in almost four weeks and includes four people on ventilators, according to the latest government data.

On the previous Tuesday, there was a total of 171 Covid patients with nine on ventilators across The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals.

The daily counts rose slightly five days in a row from last Friday until Tuesday.

An average of 188 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at the hospitals in the week ending March 15.

This is up 15 per cent from 163 in the previous week, from March 2 to 8.