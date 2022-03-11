The number of patients recorded by Barts Health - which runs The Royal London and other hospitals - rose slightly this week - Credit: Mike Brooke

Here are the latest Covid patient figures for the NHS trusts that run hospitals in east London:

Barts Health

The trust had a combined 171 confirmed Covid patients across its five hospitals on Tuesday, March 8.

This total included nine people on ventilators.

A week earlier - on March 1 - Barts Health had 155 Covid patients in its care, with eight on ventilators.

That total was the lowest daily count seen since December 18, but numbers haven't been as low on any day since.

The trust runs The Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A total of 83 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid were recorded across King George and Queen’s hospitals on Wednesday (March 9).

Government data shows that number followed three consecutive days from Sunday to Tuesday on which the count was 78 - the lowest daily totals since December 12.

These latest figures have dropped since March 3 and March 1, when the patient numbers stood at 88 and 91 respectively.

The trust had three patients in critical care beds on March 9 and March 3, while five such patients were recorded on March 1.